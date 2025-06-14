National Library hosts conference on Heydar Aliyev’s role in state sovereignty and constitutional development [PHOTOS]

14 June 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

A scientific conference titled “Heydar Aliyev: State Sovereignty and Constitutional Structure” was held at the National Library in Baku, commemorating June 15 – National Salvation Day, Azernews reports.

The event, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the National Library, opened with the National Anthem and a moment of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs of Azerbaijan. Attendees also viewed a documentary film dedicated to the Great Leader.

In his opening remarks, Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the National Library, noted that Heydar Aliyev had first visited the hall of the library in 1995, 30 years ago, and praised the library as “a sacred place for the people, nation and society – a source of knowledge, intelligence and spirituality.”

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli delivered a keynote speech titled “Great Leader Heydar Aliyev: Constitution and State Sovereignty,” reflecting on Aliyev’s pivotal contributions to laying the constitutional foundations of modern Azerbaijan.

Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis, highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s profound dedication to cultural development, noting his decisive leadership in guiding the country through post-independence challenges toward stability and growth.

Other speakers included Director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, Academician Nizami Jafarov; MPs Hikmet Babaoglu, Aydin Mirzazade, and Vugar Rahimzade; Chairman of the Sabail District Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Mukhtar Nagiyev; Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid; and Dean of the Faculty of Law at Baku State University, Zaur Aliyev.

The event served as a scholarly tribute to Heydar Aliyev’s enduring legacy in shaping Azerbaijan’s constitutional and sovereign path.