Azerbaijan prepared for regional instability, says presidential aide at GLOBSEC 2025

14 June 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has taken proactive steps to brace itself against potential spillover effects from conflicts involving neighboring countries under sanctions, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the “GLOBSEC 2025” forum panel titled “Middle Corridor: A New Geopolitical and Economic Strategic Transition?”, Hajiyev addressed the increasing geopolitical turbulence surrounding Azerbaijan.

“On one side, there is the Russia-Ukraine war; on the other, the Israeli-Iranian military confrontation. We were expecting this and, in a sense, prepared ourselves for possible scenarios against new tsunamis that could come from the Middle East, as well as against our neighbors under sanctions,” he said.

His remarks underscore Azerbaijan’s efforts to maintain regional resilience while strengthening its role as a key transit and geopolitical actor within the Middle Corridor.