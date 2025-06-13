ASCO's 'Murovdag' delivers wheat cargo from Uruguay to Congo in latest international mission
According to ASCO, the voyage began at the port of Nueva Palmira in Uruguay, with the vessel crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 15 days to reach Matadi port on the Congolese coast. According to ASCO, the voyage began at the port of Nueva Palmira in Uruguay, with the vessel crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 15 days to reach Matadi port on the Congolese coast. The total cargo delivered amounted to...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!