Oil surges as market braces for Iran’s potential response through Hormuz

14 June 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher on Friday, following Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran — a move widely seen as a turning point in the long-simmering conflict between the two regional powers.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!