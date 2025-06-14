Turkish businessmen explore investment prospects at Aghdam Industrial Park

14 June 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation of businessmen from Türkiye’s Igdir province has visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park to explore investment opportunities, Azernews reports via the Economic Zones Development Agency.

During the visit, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the agency, briefed the guests on the progress made in the liberated territories, the incentives offered to investors, and the key projects underway. He emphasized that the 190-hectare park prioritizes industries such as construction materials, agricultural product packaging, food processing, animal feed and fertilizer production, and logistics services including cold storage facilities.

So far, 28 business entities with a total investment portfolio exceeding 260 million manats (around $153 million) have been granted residency status in the park. Additionally, four entrepreneurs have been granted non-resident status, and nine enterprises are currently operational.

"To date, more than 115 million manats (approximately $67.6 million) have been invested by entrepreneurs in the park, creating over 650 permanent jobs," the agency noted.

The Turkish delegation was encouraged to benefit from the favorable investment climate in Aghdam. As part of the visit, they toured the park and observed the operations of resident company Bafco Invest LLC, which produces a range of footwear products.