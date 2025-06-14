President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King Charles III

14 June 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Charles III on the occasion of his Official Birthday, Azernews reports.

"Your Majesty,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, to you and, through you, to the entire people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of your national holiday – Your Birthday.

We attach special importance to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, which are based on good traditions. We are pleased to see the expansion of friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields between our countries with each passing day. Companies from your country, one of our key economic partners, are actively participating in Azerbaijan’s economic life.

Our long-standing traditional cooperation in the energy sector is of strategic nature. At the same time, I would like to emphasize with satisfaction that the development of renewable energy sources, the transition to green energy, and decarbonization have become key items on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

I am confident that by making use of the great potential of our partnership, we will continue our joint efforts to further deepen the friendly relations and cooperation between our countries.

Your Majesty, on this festive day, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and wish you robust health, a long life, happiness, continued success in your high office, and lasting prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of the United Kingdom," the letter reads.