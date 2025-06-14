Kazakhstan discovers 38 new mineral deposits

14 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is significantly ramping up its geological exploration activities. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, 38 promising mineral deposits were identified, containing projected reserves of copper, nickel, coal, gold, and rare earth elements — all critical for the global energy transition and high-tech industries, Azernews reports.

The country’s long-term strategy envisions a major expansion of its geological and geophysical research. By 2026, Kazakhstan aims to cover 2.2 million square kilometers of its territory with comprehensive studies, marking one of the most ambitious exploration campaigns in Central Asia.

During the first three months of 2025, large-scale scientific and technical efforts were undertaken. These included the decoding of aerial and satellite imagery, extensive field route surveys, exploratory drilling, and the analysis of water, radiation, and soil samples. Advanced geochemical testing and camera-based mineral mapping were also employed to improve the accuracy and depth of the studies.

Officials note that the discoveries could significantly boost Kazakhstan’s role in global supply chains for critical minerals. The findings are expected to attract foreign investment and support the development of domestic industries tied to electric vehicles, green energy, and digital technology.

In addition to its economic goals, Kazakhstan is also placing increased emphasis on environmentally responsible exploration practices, integrating sustainability standards into its research and extraction frameworks.