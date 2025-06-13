Manat’s stability faces new test as trade gap widens and energy markets waver

13 June 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s commitment to maintaining a stable foreign exchange corridor through its currency peg is coming under increased scrutiny amid a shrinking trade surplus and growing uncertainty in global energy markets, according to a new report by the Netherlands-based ING Group, Azernews reports.

