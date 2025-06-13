Tesla begins testing self-driving cars in Rome

13 June 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla has begun testing its autonomous driving technology on the streets of Rome, Italy, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion plans, Azernews reports.

The company is currently conducting tests of its full autonomous driving system across Europe, with plans to launch the feature in the near future. This advanced technology allows Tesla vehicles to navigate urban roads autonomously, reacting to the dynamic presence of other vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians. The system communicates intelligently with other road users and ensures a smooth and safe driving experience for passengers.

In addition to improving road safety, Tesla's autonomous driving feature is designed to learn from its environment, adapting to different driving conditions and local traffic patterns.

The testing in Rome is particularly noteworthy, as the city’s narrow streets, cobblestone roads, and heavy pedestrian traffic present unique challenges for self-driving cars. This makes it a critical step toward fine-tuning the system for urban environments across the globe.