Middle Corridor presents new tourism opportunities alongside transport potential, says tourism official

14 June 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Middle Corridor offers not only significant prospects for cargo transportation but also growing opportunities for regional tourism cooperation, according to Kenan Guluzade, Acting Head of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports via local media.

Speaking during a media tour dedicated to the launch of the summer season and ongoing sectoral developments, Guluzade highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic location at the crossroads of key transit routes, calling the Middle Corridor “more than just a transport link.”

“The Middle Corridor is not just a transport route, but also serves the development of interregional relations as a symbolic road. For those who want to go from Central Asia to Europe, the road passes through Azerbaijan. From this point of view, we should take maximum advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

Guluzade noted that tourism-related products are already being developed under the Middle Corridor framework, with particular involvement from Turkic states.

“Service agencies of Turkic states are working together on certain routes and service packages. This actually leads to the formation of new tourism products. At the same time, the products developed within the framework of the Silk Road also cover the countries on this corridor,” he explained.

He added that legal, financial, and institutional cooperation among regional countries remains crucial for the initiative’s long-term success.

“Currently, various discussions are being held in this area, and certain agreements are being reached. However, some global processes, including political developments in various countries, can sometimes slow down this dynamic. Nevertheless, work in this direction is continuing and results are expected.”