Kyrgyz embassy official thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation support

15 June 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

On behalf of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Iran, Nazim Beyshekiyev expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the support and arrangements made to assist in the evacuation process, Azernews reports.

“I thank the Azerbaijani government for the conditions created for us. They helped facilitate our evacuation, and this process has been carried out at a high level,” Beyshekiyev said.

He added, “With the support of the Azerbaijani government, we have been able to cross from Iran into Astara. A total of 28 people, including seven diplomats, will cross the state border at set intervals. They will come in two groups, with the second group expected to arrive shortly.”

Commenting on the situation in Iran, Beyshekiyev noted, “The situation there is indeed tense. I hope that diplomatic negotiations between both sides will lead to stabilization. I believe such crises should always be resolved through mutual dialogue. Demonstrations of force are not welcome.