Azerbaijan aids evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Iran

15 June 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

In response to official requests, the Republic of Azerbaijan is providing logistical and humanitarian support for evacuation operations originating from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Azernews, coordinated efforts have been undertaken to facilitate the overland transfer of 28 Kyrgyz nationals — including members of a diplomatic mission — through the Astara border crossing. The group is expected to enter Azerbaijan by land following their evacuation from Iran.

Azerbaijan has ensured the provision of essential medical assistance and breakfast services for the evacuees. Relevant authorities have established the necessary conditions to support the safe and orderly passage of the group.

This operation underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional cooperation and its readiness to respond swiftly to humanitarian needs.