Azernews.Az

Sunday June 15 2025

Azerbaijan aids evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Iran

15 June 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan aids evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Iran

In response to official requests, the Republic of Azerbaijan is providing logistical and humanitarian support for evacuation operations originating from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Azernews, coordinated efforts have been undertaken to facilitate the overland transfer of 28 Kyrgyz nationals — including members of a diplomatic mission — through the Astara border crossing. The group is expected to enter Azerbaijan by land following their evacuation from Iran.

Azerbaijan has ensured the provision of essential medical assistance and breakfast services for the evacuees. Relevant authorities have established the necessary conditions to support the safe and orderly passage of the group.

This operation underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional cooperation and its readiness to respond swiftly to humanitarian needs.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan aids evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Iran - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan aids evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Iran - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan aids evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Iran - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more