Azernews.Az

Sunday June 15 2025

Iraqi official warns of soaring Oil prices amid regional conflict

15 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Iraqi official warns of soaring Oil prices amid regional conflict

Oil prices on the global market could experience a dramatic surge due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing Iraq's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more