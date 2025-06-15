Fitch forecasts growth as Azerbaijan embraces economic maturity
In its most recent report, the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings projected that Azerbaijan’s economy would expand by 3.5 percent in 2025 and a further 2.5 percent in 2026. While these are moderate figures, they reflect a maturing economy that is seeking balance between its traditional strengths and newer ambitions.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!