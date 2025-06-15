President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

15 June 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Kang Kymgu, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea, on June 15.

According to Azernews, the ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then engaged in a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state highlighted the successful development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea, noting that political ties between the two countries are at a good level, with regular political consultations and dialogue. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the broad opportunities for further advancing political and economic-trade cooperation and, in this context, touched upon collaboration within the frameworks of Azerbaijan’s industrialization and regional development programs.

Kang Kymgu expressed his satisfaction at being appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and said it was a great honor for him to be received by President Ilham Aliyev on June 15 — National Salvation Day. The ambassador recalled the official visit of then-President Roh Moo-hyun of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan, as well as President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to the Republic of Korea, and emphasized that these visits gave a significant impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of high technologies, digital transformation, science, education - including vocational education - healthcare, and other areas.

The ambassador noted the interest of South Korean business communities in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

It was emphasized that, thanks to Azerbaijan’s policies, peace and stability have been ensured in the South Caucasus region, and in this context, hope was expressed for the establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well.