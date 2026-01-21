TikTok tightens age verification in Europe

21 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

TikTok is preparing to roll out enhanced age-verification mechanisms for users across Europe amid growing regulatory pressure and debates over potential social media restrictions, Azernews reports.

The platform aims to prevent children under the age of 13 from creating accounts. According to the company, the new technology will be able to assess whether an account holder is under 13 by analyzing a range of indicators, including profile information, posted videos, and user behavior on the platform. Accounts flagged as suspicious will be reviewed by moderators, who will make the final decision on whether they should be removed.

TikTok said the feature will be implemented in the coming weeks. During testing, thousands of accounts believed to belong to underage users were deleted, which the company says demonstrates the effectiveness of the system.

The issue is also being widely discussed in the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure to introduce a ban on social media use for people under the age of 16, similar to the model adopted in Australia. On Sunday, more than 60 Labour Party MPs sent a letter to the Prime Minister calling for a total ban.

Experts warn that such measures could significantly reshape how social media platforms operate, raising broader questions about the balance between child safety, digital freedom, and the responsibility of tech companies.