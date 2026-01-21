Donald Trump lands in Switzerland to attend Davos
United States President Donald Trump landed safely in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday after previous issues with Air Force One, Azernews reports.
Earlier, a "minor" electrical problem detected at the beginning of the journey forced the official US presidential aircraft to return.
Trump was then moved to another jet and resumed his travel to Switzerland.
The US head of state is going to the World Economic Forum in Davos to deliver a speech, which is currently scheduled for 2:30 pm CET. Despite the delay in flights, Trump's timeslot for the event remained unchanged.
