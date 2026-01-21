Lukashenko signs Belarus onto 'Board of Peace'

21 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he has signed a document formalizing Belarus' accession to the proposed "Board of Peace," an initiative put forward by United States President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

"I have just signed the document. I signed the corresponding communication, as they requested, to the United States, stating that we are ready to accept their proposal and become a founding member of this Board," Lukashneko informed the journalists. He also stressed that participation would not require any financial contributions, saying that "if you work well for the sake of peace, you can continue without the billion," adding that only those seeking to remain involved after three years "without being invited, elected, or appointed" would be required to pay.

Lukashenko stated Belarus's direct ability to assist Gaza would be limited, but argued that the initiative could eventually extend beyond the Middle East, adding that it was a key factor behind Minsk's decision.