Nizami Cinema Center premieres historical-documentary animation [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A short historical-documentary animation film "Captain and the Caspian Sea" has been premiered at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

The film, created through a hybrid of animation and archival materials, is dedicated to the tragic events of January 20, 1990, a night that remains a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's national history.

During the event, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova highlighted that the film was among the winning projects of the 2023 "Support Competition for Films Produced Under State Order", organized by the Azerbaijan Film Agency under the Culture Ministry.

She recalled the facts of the tragedy: "As a result of the events of January 19–20, 147 people were killed, 744 injured, 841 unlawfully detained, and hundreds went missing. The January 20 tragedy remains a page of sorrow, pride, and heroism in our national memory," Yusifova said.

Deputy Culture Minister stressed the importance of preserving historical facts uncensored for future generations and noted that understanding such tragedies correctly is crucial for society.

Film Fund Director Jamil Guliyev spoke about how artists have approached this tragedy, referencing works such as "Paths to Freedom," "From Martyrs to Martyrs," "Mourning," and "Bloody January."

He emphasized that the new film portrays the heroism, professionalism, and civic stance of Caspian Sea oil fleet captains, journalists, and cameramen who risked their lives to document the events. Based on historical facts, the film plays a key role in preserving memory and passing the events of that night to future generations.

Guests then had the opportunity to watch the film. The animation segment was produced by Harmony of Chaos Studio, with support from Current Time TV, Public TV, and the Azerbaijan Filmmakers' Union.

The film was produced by Rental Azerbaijan LLC, directed and written by Turkan Huseyn, and produced by Emil Najafov.