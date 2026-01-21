Davos speech: Trump links regional peace to broader global stability

21 January 2026 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump described the current moment as a turning point for peace and transformation in the South Caucasus, a region that for decades was marked by one of the world’s most protracted and deeply rooted conflicts.

As reported by Azernews, speaking at Davos, the US President also touched upon the issue of Greenland, reiterating his interest in the territory. Trump described Greenland as “a piece of ice, cold and poorly located,” but added that it could nonetheless play “a vital role in world peace,” without elaborating further on his remarks.

Trump additionally commented on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, confirming that he expects to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Expressing hope for an end to the conflict, the US President said he believes both sides are approaching a point where an agreement is possible.

“I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid,” Trump said, referring to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.