President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity [PHOTOS]

21 January 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

On January 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and members of the judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – former President of the European Council Charles Michel and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Azernews presents the report prepared from that meeting.

The delegation expressed its pleasure at once again visiting Azerbaijan and conveyed its gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the reception. The delegation informed the President that the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity will be presented to him in recognition of his efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They announced that the solemn award ceremony will take place on February 4 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, and expressed their honor in personally handing the invitation letter to President Ilham Aliyev to attend the event as a guest of honor.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was established on the basis of a document signed by Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis. The award promotes the humanitarian legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and former President of the United Arab Emirates. President Ilham Aliyev’s selection for the award was also described as a reflection of the high appreciation expressed by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Leo XIV, and the judging committee for the Azerbaijani President’s efforts to establish peace. The judging committee stated that, after studying all peace models worldwide last year, it concluded that the peace agreement model between Azerbaijan and Armenia constitutes an excellent example that can be applied in other regions affected by conflict and war.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said on behalf of the judging committee: “I would like to say on behalf of the judging committee that Your Excellency’s work in achieving success toward a peace agreement inspires us all and serves as a magnificent example of peace for conflict zones around the world.

We and the entire world highly value this from the perspective of principles and values, because the world truly needs it. The presentation of this award to you demonstrates the importance of the agreement in terms of establishing peace, reconciliation, and regional stability. Mr. President, we sincerely express our gratitude to you.”

Charles Michel, former President of the European Council and member of the Zayed Award judging committee, stated: “I believe that the peace agreement you have jointly implemented with Armenia sends a very strong signal to countries around the world. Despite difficulties, past and present suffering, there is a shared will to look to the future – even modestly – with optimism and hope. This aligns with the values we wish to promote and defend. Because we believe these values should be encouraged even more in the future. I would like to reiterate that we appreciate your leadership and this peace agreement. Through our decision on the award, we wish to demonstrate our support for all your efforts to make this peace agreement a reality, and to express positive hopes and prospects for the region, the South Caucasus, and the wider area.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and member of the judging committee, remarked: “I think peace and stability are very necessary. In my opinion, your vision and leadership qualities are highly appreciated. As a judging committee member, I would like to congratulate you and thank you for agreeing to meet with us, for showing the whole world and the peoples of the region what peace and courage truly mean. As you mentioned, until recently there was killing and bloodshed. But now you have demonstrated the courage to move forward and establish peace and stability. Your Excellency, congratulations.”

x x x

Expressing his gratitude to the judging committee for their kind words, the invitation, and the high appreciation of Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace in the region, the head of state emphasized that he gladly accepted the invitation.

Touching upon the importance of peace for regional stability and prosperity, President Ilham Aliyev stated that, despite the suffering and sacrifices endured by the Azerbaijani people during the occupation, Azerbaijan has demonstrated strong political will to achieve lasting peace. He pointed out that the peace agreement was prepared by Azerbaijan and presented to Armenia, and that efforts in this direction would continue.

President Ilham Aliyev: “As you rightly noted, peace will bring stability and prosperity to the entire region. If we look at the recent past, we can see that our case is somewhat unique. By recent past, I mean the last decade. It took only two years to move from the last bloody battles to peace. Despite the suffering and sacrifices, we have shown strong political will to establish peace once and for all, and we are already seeing the results.”

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has been living in peace for only five years and stressed that in recent months peace has already shifted to a practical plane, including in the field of trade. In this context, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the agreements reached on the peace agenda during the Washington meeting on August 8, 2025, and highly appreciated the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev: “We are getting used to living in peace. Believe me, it is a pleasant feeling. You feel that there is no more war, no more additional losses, no more bloodshed. You can do much more work for the people, the country, development, prosperity, and stability. Once again, I believe that the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the recognition given by such a respectable group of individuals, truly shows that strong political will is needed to achieve peace. You must genuinely desire it. You must do it not just in words, but in deeds. When such efforts are recognized, it motivates you even more and sends a message of peace to other places on the global map where people are still dying in war.”

Speaking about the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, the head of state noted that the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan enjoys great respect worldwide. President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted his brotherly relations with his successor, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In this regard, he said that being awarded this prize is a double honor for him. President Ilham Aliyev asked the guests to convey his gratitude to the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and the Pope for their support of the peace agenda achievements in the region and for the appreciation shown toward his activities.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.