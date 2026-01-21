Phones may be banned for teachers in Georgian schools

21 January 2026 21:29 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In Georgia, the use of mobile phones in schools will be restricted not only for students but also for teachers, Azernews reports. Public school teachers will be expected to limit their phone usage during lessons.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia issued a statement clarifying that this measure is part of broader education reforms set to take effect in the 2026–2027 academic year.

According to the ministry, teachers are encouraged to set a positive example for their students by minimizing mobile phone use in the classroom. While this is not an outright ban for teachers, it aims to foster a learning environment free from digital distractions.

Some education experts suggest that this approach could improve classroom engagement and student focus, while also encouraging both teachers and students to develop healthier relationships with technology. There is even talk of introducing “tech-free lessons” as pilot projects in certain schools to see how limiting phone use impacts learning outcomes.