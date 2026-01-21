Philharmonic Hall pays tribite to victims of Black January [PHOTOS]

21 January 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted host a commemorative ceremony dedicated to the cherished memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event began with a moment of silence in tribute to the martyrs.

The commemoration featured a performance by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The program showcased treasured pieces of Azerbaijani and international classical music. Among the highlights were the final scene from G.Garayev's ballet "The Path of Thunder", A. Melikov's symphonic poem "The Last Pass", the final movement of A. Alizadeh's Symphony No. 4 "Muğamvari" and the internationally renowned "Adagio" by S. Barber.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet army opened massive fires from all available weapons at civil protesters in Baku, who were calling for an end to the negative developments in Garabagh.

As a result of the crime, 147 people were killed, 800 people were wounded and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and citizens suffered huge material losses along with psychological trauma.