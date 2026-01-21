FC Qarabag to face Eintracht Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League clash

21 January 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's representative in the UEFA Champions League, FC Qarabag, will step onto the pitch today for their seventh group stage match, Azernews reports.

The Agdam-based club will host Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tofiq Bəhramov Republican Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:45, with a team of referees from Switzerland appointed to oversee the encounter.

Currently, Qarabag sits 25th in the standings with 7 points, while the Frankfurt side occupies 33rd place with 4 points.

Fans will be hoping the home advantage can help Qarabag climb the group table in this highly anticipated showdown.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.