Wednesday January 21 2026

Oil transported via BTC pipeline drops to 206.4 Million barrels in 2025

21 January 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In 2025, a total of 206.434 million barrels of crude oil were transported through Türkiye via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, Azernews reports, citing Türkiye’s state pipeline operator BOTAŞ.

