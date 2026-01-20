Trump claims NATO might not exist without his presidency

20 January 2026 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

US President Donald Trump has sparked renewed debate over NATO after posting a strongly worded message on his Truth Social platform, criticising the alliance’s current state and the behaviour of some leaders, Azernews reports, citing the post.

Without naming specific individuals or countries, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as NATO’s present condition, suggesting that the alliance would not have survived without his leadership. “If I didn’t come along, there would be no NATO right now!!!” Trump wrote, reiterating his long-standing view that the bloc has relied too heavily on the United States.

In recent days, Trump has also voiced frustration over developments related to the war in Ukraine and a number of issues involving Greenland, adding to tensions between Washington and its European partners. While his political positions have drawn criticism and discomfort among several European leaders, Trump has repeatedly made clear his dissatisfaction with the European Union’s current political direction.

The remarks reflect Trump’s continued scepticism toward multilateral institutions and underscore ongoing strains in transatlantic relations amid broader geopolitical challenges.