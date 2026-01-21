Azerbaijan’s crude oil imports from Kazakhstan rise around 3%

21 January 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan sharply increased its crude oil imports from Kazakhstan in the first eleven months of 2025, according to Azernews. During this period, the country imported 114.4 thousand tons of crude oil, valued at approximately 62.83 million USD.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!