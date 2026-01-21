Kazakhstan may restrict children’s access to social networks

21 January 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A draft law has been prepared in Kazakhstan that aims to restrict children and adolescents’ access to social networks, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, during a government meeting.

The proposed amendments have already undergone expert review and will soon be submitted for public discussion.

At the same time, mechanisms for verifying users’ ages are being developed, along with possible penalties for violating age restrictions. Among the ideas being considered is the introduction of a digital “age passport” that would automatically filter content based on a user’s age.

Experts emphasize that this initiative could not only protect children from harmful content but also encourage the development of healthier digital habits from an early age, promoting more responsible use of social networks.