Lamborghini sets record car sales

21 January 2026 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Lamborghini has announced record-breaking global sales, delivering 10,700 supercars to customers in 2025. This marks an increase of 60 vehicles compared to 2024, which was also a record year. Over the past decade, shipments from the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory have more than tripled—by comparison, Lamborghini sold only 3,245 cars in 2015, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!