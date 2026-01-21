President Aliyev makes bold case for Europe–Central Asia connectivity

21 January 2026 03:21 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is the only reliable, safe, and friendly destination country for Europe to have a connection with Central Asia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled “Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast,” held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Noting that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the European Union’s “Global Gateway” project, which will connect Europe with Central Asia, the head of state emphasized that the country has so far mainly invested in transportation infrastructure: “Almost everything is already ready. But the volume of cargo is growing so fast that we have made a decision to increase the capacity of our Trade Sea Port. Thus, connectivity, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project, will also engage Armenia into the broader regional transportation network of Central Asia and will contribute to the cause of peace. Because Armenia’s roads will be opened, it will get benefits from tariffs, and will take part in broader international cooperation.”