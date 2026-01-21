Donald Trump boards Air Force One en route to World Economic Forum in Davos
US President Donald J. Trump has departed Washington for Switzerland to attend the 56th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, marking his return to the high-profile global gathering of political and business leaders.
Trump boarded a C-32A aircraft operated by the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, flying under the callsign Air Force One. His trip to Davos places him at the centre of discussions on global economic growth, geopolitics, trade and investment at a time of heightened international uncertainty.
The World Economic Forum brings together heads of state, corporate executives and policymakers from around the world. Trump’s participation is expected to draw particular attention amid renewed debates over global trade, economic nationalism and the role of the United States in shaping international economic policy.
