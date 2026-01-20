Vučić hails Ilham Aliyev as one of today’s rare visionary leaders

20 January 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has praised President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as “one of the great, brilliant leaders” of the modern era, Azernews reports.

Vučić made the remarks during a panel session titled “Defining Eurasia’s Economic Identity” held in Davos, responding to President Ilham Aliyev’s comments on the importance of achieving regional success through national development and strategic vision.

Highlighting the significance of Azerbaijan’s experience, the Serbian president stressed that leadership of this caliber is increasingly uncommon in today’s global political landscape. “It is very rare to see such a leader in the current era,” Vučić noted, underscoring Aliyev’s role in shaping regional achievements through long-term planning and decisive governance.

The comments reflect growing international recognition of Azerbaijan’s development trajectory and President Aliyev’s influence in broader Eurasian economic and political discussions.