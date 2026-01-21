21 January 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

These days, the world feels fraught with fear and uncertainty, especially with the U.S. showing interest in acquiring Greenland. It's intriguing to dig into the historical agreements about land and island sales between Denmark and the U.S. There’s so much more beneath the surface when you start to explore this topic.

According to Azernews, in 1917, Denmark sold the Danish West Indies to the United States for $25 million, the latest transaction that reshaped the Caribbean map and laid the groundwork for future American influence in the region.

Among the islands included in the sale was Little St. James, which would much later gain notoriety as “Epstein Island,” the private retreat of financier Jeffrey Epstein, where horrific crimes unfolded and drew global attention.

The 1917 agreement also included the Lansing Declaration, in which the U.S. pledged not to oppose Denmark’s control over Greenland.

That pledge, largely overlooked at the time, now resonates in a world where Greenland has become a strategic focus amid Arctic geopolitics and great-power competition.

More than a century later, the ripple effects of that century-old deal are striking. One Caribbean island, once just a small piece of the Danish West Indies, became synonymous with one of America’s darkest modern scandals, while Greenland has returned to the center of international attention. History, it seems, has a way of echoing, in ways both tragic and strategic.