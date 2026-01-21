Exhibition 'Superheroes of Wildlife' to open soon at Heydar Aliyev Center

21 January 2026 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

On February 4, Heydar Aliyev Center will present an exhibition by the renowned artists Gillie and Marc Schattner—British and Australian sculptors celebrated for creating powerful public art, Azernews reports.

Known as devoted defenders of wildlife, Gillie and Marc have turned art into an important platform for nature conservation. Their exhibition in Baku, "The Superheroes of Wildlife," will once again highlight the challenges facing wildlife and offer a perspective filled with courage and hope.

The exhibition will feature paintings as well as small- and large-scale sculptures that invite viewers to reflect on our shared responsibility to protect nature. Through art, an important message will be conveyed to the world: to embrace wildlife with love and to fight for its preservation.

Gillie and Marc Schattner met by chance in 1990 on the set of a film in Hong Kong. At the time, Gillie was working as a model and Marc as a creative director, and just seven days later they got married. The New York Times has called them "the most successful and most prolific public artists in New York history."

Their monumental sculptures have been exhibited in more than 250 cities around the world, including New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and Shanghai.