Greenland said to prepare for possible invasion

20 January 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said during a press conference on Tuesday that the population and the local authorities should be ready for a possible invasion, although he still considered it an unlikely scenario. His comments comeamid repeated requests by the United States to acquire sovereignty of the Arctic island from Denmark, Azernews reports.

"It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out," Nielsen stressed as US President Donald Trump insisted on owning the territory. Furthermore, the prime minister promised that the authorities would form a task force to help the local population prepare for the possibility of disruptions to civilian life resulting from a hypothetical military intervention. The government will also recommend that people have a five-day supply of food reserves in their homes.

Denmark has repeatedly resisted Trump's push to take control of Greenland, while European leaders mulled their response to Washington's threat of imposing tariffs if no solution is reached.