Hazelnut exports rise in value despite slight drop in volume
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 18,973 tons of hazelnuts valued at 170.66 million USD, according to the monthly report of the State Customs Committee on the Status of Foreign Trade, Azernews reports.
By comparison, in 2024, the country exported 20,169 tons worth 128.89 million USD, marking a 32.4% increase in value but a 6% decrease in volume.
Data from previous years show that in 2023, Azerbaijan exported roughly 21,500 tons of hazelnuts valued at 115 million USD, and in 2022, exports amounted to 19,800 tons worth about 102 million USD.
Experts note that Azerbaijan’s hazelnut sector is gaining recognition in international markets, with the combination of high quality and increasing demand contributing to stronger revenues despite minor reductions in tonnage.
Global hazelnut production is dominated by Türkiye, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the world's supply, followed by Italy, Azerbaijan, the U.S., and Chile; total output fluctuates annually due to climate, with recent years seeing around 1.2 million tonnes, but forecasts for 2025/2026 anticipate a dip primarily due to frost damage in Türkiye, though other regions like Italy show strong growth.
