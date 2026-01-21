Disinformation identified as major threat in Azerbaijan and globally [PHOTOS]

21 January 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A public discussion titled “Disinformation as One of the Most Serious Threats at the Global Level and in the Azerbaijani Context” was held in Baku on January 21, 2026. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, with partnership from the Media Development Agency and the Press Council of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, referred to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Risks Report, unveiled in Davos earlier this month. According to the report, disinformation and fake news have been identified as one of the primary risks facing Azerbaijan in 2026, while also being classified as a serious global threat.

Iskandarli noted that disinformation has evolved into a systemic danger that targets not only the information sphere but also social stability, state–citizen relations, and democratic institutions. “Civil society must be more vigilant than ever, promptly exposing false information and acting as a barrier against its spread. The fact that the World Economic Forum identifies disinformation as a key risk for Azerbaijan is a serious warning signal. This was the main reason behind organizing this public discussion together with our partner institutions,” he said.

Natiq Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, emphasized that disinformation threats are intensifying worldwide, with social media platforms becoming the primary channels for their dissemination. He underlined that while the Azerbaijani state demonstrates strong political will in combating disinformation, public vigilance, media literacy, and a high level of intellectual awareness within society remain the most effective tools in this struggle.

Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Rashad Majid highlighted the importance of media outlets adhering to the Code of Ethics for Azerbaijani Journalists. He stressed that the core mission of journalism is to disseminate truth, with objectivity serving as its fundamental professional standard. “Strict adherence to these principles is a vital safeguard against disinformation and can also set a positive example for social media activists,” he said.

The event featured several thematic sessions examining disinformation from different perspectives. In a session on “The Impact of AI-Generated Fake Images, Videos, and Bot Networks on Public Opinion,” Mushfig Alasgarli, Chairman of the Public Union for Support of Innovative Media Initiatives, drew attention to the new risks posed by these technologies in terms of information manipulation.

During the session titled “Enhancing Media Literacy and the Role of NGOs in Public Awareness Against Disinformation on Social Media,” Umud Rahimoglu, head of the International Eurasia Press Fund, and Jasarət Huseynzade, Chairman of the Public Union for Support of Information and Social Initiatives, shared their views on civil society oversight mechanisms in this field.

Another session focused on “Hybrid Threats Against Azerbaijan and the Geopolitical Dimensions of Information Warfare.” Speakers Zaur Ibrahimli, a member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, and Sanan Najafov, Chairman of the Social Initiatives Center Public Union, highlighted the expanding scope and evolving forms of hybrid threats on a global scale.

Addressing the session on “The Regional Dynamics of Disinformation: Experiences of the Global South and the Turkic World,” MP Azar Allahveranov, Secretary-General of the NGO Platform of Turkic States, emphasized that coordinated action in the information space is of strategic importance for the Turkic world. Fuad Karimov, representing the Secretariat of the Global South NGO Platform, spoke about the damaging effects of disinformation in Global South countries, noting that low digital literacy, limited representation of local languages in AI systems, and technological resource shortages significantly amplify its impact.

The event concluded with a statement that the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum will continue organizing public discussions on issues of critical importance to society.