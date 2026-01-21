US further escalates military presence in Middle East [PHOTO]

21 January 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States has intensified its military posture in the Middle East, even after US President Donald Trump appeared to signal a rhetorical retreat regarding a potential direct strike on Iran, according to Folha de São Paulo, Azernews reports.

Between Sunday (18) and Monday (19), at least 12 F-15E fighter jets arrived in Jordan, landing at the Muwaffaq air base after departing from the British Lakenheath base. These aircraft, central to frontal attack operations, are accompanied by four KC-135 tanker planes for long-range missions and three C-17 strategic cargo aircraft. The F-15Es, capable of carrying up to 10.4 tons of weaponry, join an estimated 35-unit US contingent already in the region, not counting allied fleets from Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Iran has maintained a high alert level, reiterating that any targeted action, including an attack on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would be considered an act of war, prompting direct retaliation against the United States.

The escalation comes despite Trump’s recent statements suggesting Iran had “stopped the killing,” referring to the regime’s crackdown on nationwide protests that began in late 2025. Official Iranian figures report around 5,000 deaths, while human rights groups estimate higher numbers. Last week, Trump had indicated potential action if the violence continued, though he later publicly softened this stance.

Naval deployments have also increased. Aircraft carrier groups are moving toward strategic positions: the USS Abraham Lincoln is advancing from the South China Sea with an expected arrival in the Middle East by Sunday (25), while the group led by the USS George HW Bush may position near the Israeli coast, though official confirmation is pending.

Pressure from regional allies is shaping US calculations. Gulf Arab states express concern over potential disruptions to oil and gas flows, while Israel reportedly requested the postponement of any immediate action due to limited Arrow high-altitude interceptor missiles, critical for countering ballistic threats. These systems previously intercepted around 800 Iranian projectiles during the 2025 conflict and targeted strikes in 2024.

Meanwhile, reinforcements continue to Diego Garcia Island, a strategic hub in the Indian Ocean for long-range operations beyond Iran’s reach. Last weekend, six C-17 cargo planes delivered additional personnel and equipment. The island had hosted B-2 stealth bombers in 2025 prior to strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Despite public statements downplaying immediate action, US forces continue to position for potential confrontation, maintaining heightened tension in one of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical regions.