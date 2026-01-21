Dimon: We need stronger NATO, Europe

21 January 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday that he wants to see a stronger NATO and a stronger Europe as a way to "keep the Western world together", Azernews reports.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he said that he is unsure what the Trump administration's geopolitical goals are and that the United States is "less reliable" than it used to be.

Dimon said it would be "a real stretch" to say that China has profited from the tensions between the US and Europe. "This has created some openings for them," he conceded, but added that China is unlikely to create an alliance of countries that are "angry at America."

Jamie Dimon also said on Wednesday he would disagree with President Donald Trump on the use of tariffs.

"I would disagree with tariffs with the President," Dimon said when asked whether he aligned with Trump's trade policies during a conversation at Davos.

Dimon also took aim at the Biden administration, criticizing what he described as the damage it inflicted on the United States, though he did not elaborate.