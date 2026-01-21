January 20 Tragedy and continuity of statehood: Lessons from Heydar Aliyev’s legacy [PHOTOS]

21 January 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Susanbar Aghamaliyeva

A round-table discussion entitled “The January 20 Tragedy: The Just Voice of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev against the Silenced Outcry” was held at the NSU Scientific Library. The event was dedicated to the actions of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who, together with members of his family, visited Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representation in Moscow on 21 January 1990 and strongly protested against those responsible for the January 20 tragedy.

Opening the event with a welcoming address, the Director of the Scientific Library, Associate Professor Khumar Mammadova, PhD in Philology, spoke about the significance of 21 January. This was followed by the screening of a video presentation depicting the National Leader’s visit to Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representation in Moscow.

The event brought together the Head of the Department of History of Azerbaijan, Professor Khazar Huseynov, Doctor of Historical Sciences; faculty members of the same department, Professor Haji Fakhraddin Safarli and Professor Sevinc Abbasova, Doctors of Historical Sciences, and Zamin Aliyev, PhD in History; the Head of the Department of General History, Associate Professor Rasul Bagirov, PhD in History; Associate Professor Ismayil Zeynalov, PhD in History; Nazli Yagubova, lecturer in the Department of International Relations; Susanbar Aghamaliyeva, PhD in Philology and staff member of the Translation Centre; as well as library staff.

In their speeches, the participants stated that on 21 January 1990, the day after the January 20 tragedy, the National Leader arrived at Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representation in Moscow, risking his life, and declared his solidarity with the Azerbaijani people. He repeatedly stressed that Azerbaijan’s leadership at the time had betrayed its people and that the tragedy constituted a criminal act. These actions demonstrated to the entire world the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s unwavering commitment to his homeland and nation, as well as his courage and moral integrity.

The participants of the round-table discussion stated that the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, has inspired the entire Azerbaijani people. This fact once again demonstrates that there is no alternative to the Heydar Aliyev political course in Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, the participants emphasised that studying the rich life paths of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who rendered outstanding services to Azerbaijan’s history, and his political successor, the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as widely promoting their legacy among young people, holds particular significance in the history of Azerbaijan’s statehood.

----

The author is the PhD in Philology and staff member of the Translation Centre at Nakhchivan State University