Kremlin says ‘premature’ to talk about Russian participation in Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

20 January 2026 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it is “premature” to talk about Russia’s participation in US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Gaza, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In remarks to journalists at a press briefing, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not yet know “all the details” of the US-led initiative, and whether it concerns only Gaza or a broader context.

“There are still many questions, and we hope to receive answers during our contacts with the Americans,” Peskov said.

Responding to a question on whether Russia will be represented in the board, Peskov said: “It's premature to say so."

Peskov’s recent remarks come a day after he announced President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the international body, saying Moscow is currently examining “all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances.” The development was confirmed by Trump on Tuesday.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.