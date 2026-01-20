US national debt hits new record

20 January 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. national debt surged by $2.25 trillion in 2025, surpassing the $38.5 trillion mark, Azernews reports.

This milestone represents not only the largest total debt in U.S. history but also the fastest annual growth rate on record.

Previously, the highest annual increases were seen under former Presidents Joe Biden, whose debt growth hit $2.1 trillion in a single year, and Barack Obama, with a peak increase of $1.7 trillion.

By contrast, the slowest growth in public debt in the 21st century occurred under George W. Bush, whose first year in office saw the national debt rise by just $196 billion.

Economists note that the sharp increase in 2025 was driven by a combination of factors, including higher federal spending, rising interest payments, and emergency stimulus measures. Some analysts warn that if such growth continues, the U.S. could face mounting fiscal challenges, potentially impacting interest rates, inflation, and the government’s ability to fund future programs.

Despite the historic debt spike, the U.S. economy continued to show moderate growth, illustrating the complex balance between borrowing, spending, and economic output in a modern superpower.