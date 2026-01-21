SOCAR Türkiye powers up TAV airports with gas and electricity

21 January 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Starting in 2025, SOCAR Türkiye, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has entered a new phase of strategic cooperation with TAV Airports, now including natural gas supply to facilities at Ankara Esenboğa Airport, Azernews reports.

The collaboration was formalized through an agreement between Fuad Ibrahimov, Head of SOCAR Türkiye’s Natural Gas Business Unit, and Mete Ernan, Head of TAV Airports’ Airports Group. The contract, based on a fixed-price structure, is designed to enhance supply security, operational sustainability, and cost predictability for the airport.

By integrating the Ankara Esenboğa facilities into SOCAR Türkiye’s aggregator portfolio, the cooperation enables efficient, coordinated management of electricity and natural gas, optimizing the cogeneration system while ensuring operational continuity. According to the report, this integrated approach strengthens system balance and provides a holistic energy solution that improves overall efficiency.

“Energy markets are moving away from models where gas and electricity are managed independently,” Ibrahimov said. “Competitive advantage today comes from integrated structures that can optimize these resources together. This cooperation with TAV Airports is a practical manifestation of SOCAR Türkiye’s integrated energy and Gas-to-Power vision. Thanks to our infrastructure, fixed-price contracts, and portfolio aggregation, we provide not only energy but value-added solutions supporting system balance and operational continuity.”

Ernan emphasized the importance of energy security for airport operations: “Airports are critical infrastructures that operate continuously. Energy security is a top priority. This agreement with SOCAR Türkiye elevates our cooperation, enabling us to deliver the best experience for passengers and partners. Their integrated approach is crucial for our operational continuity.”

The partnership began in 2020 with electricity supply to Milas-Bodrum and Gazipaşa-Alanya airports, as well as TAV Airports’ head office. In 2025, it expanded to Ankara Esenboğa and İzmir Adnan Menderes airports, with SOCAR Türkiye meeting TAV’s annual electricity demand of approximately 75,000 MWh.

The cooperation has now evolved into a fully integrated energy management model, optimizing both gas and electricity. This approach provides a comprehensive energy solution, supporting operational sustainability, energy efficiency, and effective resource use, reflecting SOCAR Türkiye’s broader Gas-to-Power strategy.