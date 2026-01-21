RyanAir CEO: Thanks for sale boost Musk, you can't own us

21 January 2026 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary thanked Elon Musk for a "wonderful boost in publicity," after the billionaire insulted him online, calling him "insufferable" and "an idiot." Despite Musk's insults on social media, O'Leary said they boosted Ryanair's bookings by 2-3% in five days. He highlighted a recent seat sale increase, crediting Musk's attention for the surge, Azernews reports.

Talking to journalists on Wednesday, he said Ryanair has been discussing Starlink's satellite system for over a year, praising its quality but noting high installation and fuel costs would make in-flight Wi-Fi financially unviable for most passengers. The CEO insinuated this was the reason Musk began the virtual aggression.

O'Leary also clarified that while Musk can invest in Ryanair, European law prevents non-European citizens from owning a majority of European airlines, underlining the limits of any potential takeover. He added Ryanair would be a "very good investment."