Armenian president praises President Aliyev’s political will for regional peace

20 January 2026 21:03 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for demonstrating political will and commitment toward achieving peace in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Khachaturyan made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Defining Eurasia’s Economic Identity,” where he reflected on the evolving political and economic dynamics of the region. He emphasized that the future of the South Caucasus largely depends on the resolve and leadership of Baku and Yerevan, noting that both sides have already shown readiness to take peace-oriented steps and the political courage required for such decisions.

“Just a year or two ago, it was difficult to imagine that we could reach the current level of interaction,” Khachaturyan said. He pointed to emerging practical cooperation, highlighting that Armenia is already receiving cargo from Azerbaijan via Georgian territory.

Expressing optimism about future developments, the Armenian president added that direct transportation routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan could become a reality. “I am confident that in the future transportation will be carried out directly through our territories,” he noted, underscoring the potential economic and connectivity benefits of normalization.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions on regional integration, trade routes, and post-conflict cooperation, signaling a cautious but notable shift in rhetoric toward pragmatic engagement and long-term stability in the South Caucasus.