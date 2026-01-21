UK driving exam fraud rises

21 January 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

According to recently published data, the number of fraud cases during practical and theoretical driving exams in England, Scotland, and Wales rose by nearly 50% last year, Azernews reports.

In the year ending September 2025, 2,844 attempts to cheat on the driver’s license exam were recorded, representing a 47% increase compared to the previous year. More than a third of these incidents involved the use of technology, primarily Bluetooth earpieces and hidden mobile phones.

During the same period, 1,084 people attempted to impersonate registered candidates on theoretical exams, while 647 cases of impersonation on practical driving tests were identified. Experts suggest that these increases are partly due to a shortage of exam centers across the country, which creates more opportunities for fraud.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) noted that although cheating is on the rise, detection and prevention mechanisms are improving. New measures, such as enhanced ID verification, AI monitoring, and random checks, are being introduced to curb dishonest practices.

Some analysts also point out that the surge in tech-assisted cheating reflects a broader trend: as technology becomes more sophisticated, so do attempts to bypass rules. This has prompted calls for further modernization of exam procedures, potentially including more secure digital platforms and automated monitoring systems.