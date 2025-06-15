Azernews.Az

Sunday June 15 2025

South Korean Gov't to soon unveil additional extra budget plan to support economy

15 June 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)
South Korean Gov't to soon unveil additional extra budget plan to support economy

The government soon plans to announce an additional extra budget bill worth at least 20 trillion won (US$14.6 billion) to spur domestic consumption and support the economic recovery, officials said Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more