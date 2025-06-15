US had nothing to do with Israeli latest attack on Iran, reads Trump social media post

15 June 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on his Social Truth platform on Sunday that "the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight," while warning that "If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," Azernews reports, citing Global Times.

"However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!" he wrote.

Israel's military, according to the CNN, claimed to have launched an airstrike on Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tehran. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the targets included "the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive," the CNN said.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency earlier reported that the strike caused minor damage to one of the ministry's administrative buildings. A separate strike in the same area hit the defense ministry's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, Tasnim reported.

In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, Israel launched a series of coordinated airstrikes targeting strategic locations across the country, including in the capital, Tehran. Iranian state media has confirmed the deaths of several high-ranking military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists in these attacks.

Trump told Reuters in a phone interview on June 13 that he and his team knew everything about Israel's plan to attack Iran and that he had given Tehran fair warning it needed to make a deal on its nuclear program.

In response to the Israeli offensive, Iran has launched barrages of ballistic missiles at military targets inside Israel since Friday night, further intensifying the conflict.

Iran's UN Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency meeting Friday local time that the attacks, which he described as a "declaration of war" and "a direct assault on international order", had killed 78 people and injured more than 320. He accused the US of providing Israel with both intelligence and political support for the attacks, the consequences of which he said it "shares full responsibility" for, Al Jazeera reported.

The US representative, McCoy Pitt, insisted the US was not involved militarily in the strikes, but defended them as necessary for the self-defense of Israel, per the report.