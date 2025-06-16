UAE economy accelerates as non-oil sectors lead way
The UAE’s gross domestic product reached 1.77 billion dirhams ($481.4 billion) in 2024, recording 4 percent growth, with non-oil sectors contributing 75.5 percent of the total, highlighting diversification progress, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.
