Monday June 16 2025

UAE economy accelerates as non-oil sectors lead way

16 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
UAE economy accelerates as non-oil sectors lead way

The UAE’s gross domestic product reached 1.77 billion dirhams ($481.4 billion) in 2024, recording 4 percent growth, with non-oil sectors contributing 75.5 percent of the total, highlighting diversification progress, Azernews ​reports, citing Arab News.

