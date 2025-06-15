Turkiye extends National Salvation Day greetings to Azerbaijan

15 June 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Ministry’s official account on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

In the post, the Ministry stated:

“Happy National Salvation Day to dear Azerbaijan! Our solidarity with Azerbaijan — in both sorrow and joy — will continue forever.”

Can Azerbaycan’ın Millî Kurtuluş Günü kutlu olsun!



Hem kederde hem sevinçte Can Azerbaycan’la birlikteliğimiz ilelebet devam edecek! 🇹🇷 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/MpRAcxndgd — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) June 15, 2025

The congratulatory message reaffirms the close bond between the two nations, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties of friendship and unity that have long characterized Turkiye–Azerbaijan relations.