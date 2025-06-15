Turkiye extends National Salvation Day greetings to Azerbaijan
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Ministry’s official account on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).
In the post, the Ministry stated:
“Happy National Salvation Day to dear Azerbaijan! Our solidarity with Azerbaijan — in both sorrow and joy — will continue forever.”
Can Azerbaycan’ın Millî Kurtuluş Günü kutlu olsun!— T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) June 15, 2025
Hem kederde hem sevinçte Can Azerbaycan’la birlikteliğimiz ilelebet devam edecek! 🇹🇷 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/MpRAcxndgd
The congratulatory message reaffirms the close bond between the two nations, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties of friendship and unity that have long characterized Turkiye–Azerbaijan relations.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!